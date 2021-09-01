Wednesday morning forecast September 1st

Local Forecast

Temperatures are below average by 2 to 4 degrees on the coast, and by 6 to 12 degrees inland. The coast will be in the 60s to 70s and inland in the 70s to 80s.

Flow is switching southwesterly, diminishing chances of moisture. The marine layer is deep with moderate onshore flow. There will be little to no clearing on west-facing beaches.

Southwest flow will continue Thursday, as well as moderate onshore flow in the morning. However, some offshore trends by the afternoon and evening will help to clear skies better.

On Friday, temperatures could start to improve slightly as a high to the east begins to expand. Onshore flow will relax through the weekend and temperatures will warm by 2 to 3 degrees each day.

Temperatures will reach near normal by Saturday. Labor Day is looking warm on the coast and hot inland.