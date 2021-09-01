Gradual warming trend into Labor Day weekend

Local Forecast

Below normal temperatures will continue through Thursday, then back to normal Friday and above normal over the weekend as high pressure returns. Night through morning low clouds and fog will blanket coast and valleys into Thursday, then less coverage is expected over the weekend.

Still a deep marine layer in place Thursday morning but lowering rapidly Friday and Saturday. Temperatures Thursday should be considerably warmer in areas that remained cloudy into the afternoon but overall just a few degrees of warming most other inland areas and not much change at the coast. By Friday most inland areas will be back to normal temperatures and by Saturday 3-5 degrees above normal.

The high pressure ridge peaks in strength over southern California Sunday and Monday then starts to shift east into the rockies through mid week. However, onshore flow expected to start increasing Monday so it looks like most coast/valley areas will see their warmest day on Sunday with highs in the lower 100s in the warmest valley spots and 70s to 80s at the coast.