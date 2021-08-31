Tuesday morning forecast August 31st

Local Forecast

Temperatures are significantly cooler in interior areas Tuesday, reaching the 80s. Coastal areas are just a tad cooler in the 60s to 70s.

A trough is sweeping through California, making for cooler conditions and little to no clearing. There's a nonzero chance of some sprinkles as it interacts with the marine layer.

Onshore flow is increasing through Thursday, deepening the marine layer. Temperatures will continue cooling to below average as a series of upper lows makes its way through the Pacific Northwest.

Weekend temperatures may rebound slightly with relaxing onshore gradients and less marine layer.