Monday morning forecast August 30th

Local Forecast

Temperatures Monday are cooling again slightly. The coast will be in the upper 60s to 70s and inland in the 80s to low 100s.

A series of upper lows in the Pacific Northwest through the early week will cause temperatures drop by a few degrees each day with the most cooling occurring Tuesday. By Wednesday, our region will be below average by 3 to 6 degrees.

The night to morning marine layer will deepen towards valley areas by the middle of the week. On Tuesday, there is a nonzero chance of moisture with a trough over California meeting the deep marine layer.

Thursday will likely be the coolest day of the week. Temperatures may rebound slightly Friday and into the weekend.