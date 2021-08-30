Monday evening forecast – Aug 30

Local Forecast

There will be a noticeable cooling trend Tuesday with some additional cooling Wednesday before a slight warming trend for the end of the week. The night through morning low cloud regime will continue across the coasts, otherwise skies will be clear to partly cloudy.

Generally a cooler day across the region Tuesday as onshore flow increases ahead of a trough moving into the Pacific northwest. Keeping a close eye on the remnant moisture from Nora, amounts would be very small but there is a chance we could see some moisture on Tuesday. This monsoonal moisture will also give us mostly cloudy skies throughout Tuesday.

Marine layer expected to deepen each of the next couple nights, eventually covering all the coast and coastal valleys by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will continue their downward trend through Wednesday with highs 5-15 degrees below normal (especially coastal valleys). Then turning a little warmer Friday with a little less marine layer coverage but still several degrees below normal.

Looking ahead to the weekend generally cooler than normal temperatures are expected with typical night and morning low clouds for many coastal areas.