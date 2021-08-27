Friday morning forecast August 27th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are staying about 3 to 8 degrees above normal. The coast will be in the 70s to 80s and inland in the 90s to 100s.

There is a heat advisory from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm in all mountain areas, plus the San Luis Obispo County interior valleys. Temperatures could reach up to 107 degrees.

Increased onshore flow will cool the South Coast a tad, but overall there is not much change in temperature with ridges of high pressure both to the east and west, and lows to the north and south.

Onshore flow will increase for all into the weekend, beginning a gradual and slow cool-down. Conditions will remain pleasant and above average through early next week.

A series of upper lows will hit the Pacific Northwest starting Monday, furthering the cooling trend so that our region could reach a tad below average by midweek. The door for monsoon moisture is slightly ajar for Ventura and LA Counties around Wednesday.