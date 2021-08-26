Thursday morning forecast August 26th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are warming again by 3 to 8 degrees Thursday. The coast will be in the 70s to 80s and inland in the 80s to low 100s.

Onshore gradients are relaxing and we will see some offshore trends, but there may be some dense morning fog on the Central Coast with a shallow marine layer. Sundowner winds will return to the South Coast. Skies will be hazy from the wildfires burning to the north.

Conditions are staying toasty on Friday, but a weak trough will pass by the region, which may lower temperatures a tad. Increasing onshore flow will continue the minor cooldown into the weekend, but temperatures will stay above average through early next week.

By Wednesday, the region will once again reach below average by a few degrees after a series of upper lows passes through the Pacific Northwest and our marine layer deepens.