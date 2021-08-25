Wednesday morning forecast August 25th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are warming by 4 to 8 degrees everywhere except the South Coast Wednesday. The coast will be in the 70s and inland in the 80s to 90s.

As a ridge of high pressure expands westward toward the region, heights are rising. Combined with some offshore trends and a weak sundowner on the South Coast, the region is warming.

Skies will clear even faster into Thursday with offshore trends and more sundowner winds. Temperatures will warm by a few more degrees, making areas away from the coast about 3 to 6 degrees above normal.

The heat will peak Thursday and Friday before cooling a tad with onshore flow over the weekend. Overall, there will not be much change through early next week.