Warm end to the week

Local Forecast

Sundowner winds are expected for the Santa Barbara South Coast and mountains Wednesday night and Thursday night. At this time a wind advisory has not been issued. Limited night through morning low clouds and patchy fog will affect the coasts south of Point Conception with more extensive low cloud coverage north of Point Conception. There will be a warming trend through Thursday when the afternoon highs will be well above normal. The temperatures are expected to stay above normal through the weekend.

At upper levels, a trough will gradually move across the Pacific northwest through Saturday while a flat ridge remains over the area. Near the surface, moderate onshore gradients will continue with some northerly offshore gradients the next couple of evenings. For areas north of Point Conception, widespread stratus/fog is expected each night with a late morning dissipation. For areas south of Point Conception, stratus/fog coverage will be much more patchy and confined to the coastal plain, but any stratus should dissipate by the late morning hours. Other than any potential stratus/fog, skies should remain mostly clear through Saturday.

As for winds, main concern will continue to be the potential for sundowner winds across southern Santa Barbara County. There will likely be some local gusts to around 40 mph Wednesday night, but overall expect winds to generally remain below advisory levels. For Thursday night, the gradients weaken a bit, but still likely strong enough to generate local gusts around 30-35 mph.

As for temperatures, expect conditions to remain on the warm side through Saturday with most areas experiencing highs 4-8 degrees above normal. Thursday looks to be the warmest day for the coastal plain and coastal valleys while interior sections peak on Friday. Thursday highs along the Central Coast will be in the mid 70s, South Coast in the 80s and interior spots primarily in the 90s.

The weekend forecast will be a tad cooler at the coast as some marine air returns but inland spots will stay hot through the wekened. There is a chance for monsoonal moisutre next week, we will update on this as we get closer.