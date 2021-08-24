Tuesday morning forecast August 24th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are a tad cooler on the South Coast with weaker northerly flow, but warming up elsewhere. The coast is in the 60s to 70s and inland in the 80s.

A trough is still lingering around California Monday, but the ridge of high pressure in the Central US is beginning its expansion westward. As it expands, temperatures will rise and the marine layer will shrink back.

By Wednesday, most temperatures will be near to above average with much less of a marine layer. By Friday, the ridge will undercut the trough and temperatures will peak.

Conditions will stay toasty through the weekend and the marine layer will deepen a bit, but skies will still clear by mid-morning.