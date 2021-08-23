Monday morning forecast August 23rd

Local Forecast

Temperatures are in the 60s to 70s on the coast and in the 80s inland Monday.

A trough is lingering in California, but a ridge of high pressure in the Central US is beginning its approach to the west. As it expands, temperatures will rise slightly each day. The marine layer will also thin and shrink back, especially along the South Coast.

By Friday, the ridge will undercut the trough. The marine layer will likely hang just off the coastline with very weak onshore flow. Temperatures will be a few degrees above average, but not likely to trigger heat advisories through the weekend.