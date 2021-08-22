Sunday Evening Forecast August 22nd

Local Forecast

Another heavy marine layer day with below normal temperatures and slow clearing along the coast. Look for more fog and low clouds with maybe some patchy drizzle for the early morning hours on Monday. Temperatures will be mostly in the 60's near the coast with 70's and low 80's inland.

Looking ahead, a big area of low pressure is currently parked over the Pacific Northwest and this is why the onshore flow has been so strong. We expect to see this pattern hold through the early part of the new work week. This means more of the same foggy and cool to mild weather. High pressure will gradually build around the middle of the week which will help to weaken the marine layer and bring a warm up for the entire region. However, the most recent forecast model runs are now seeing expected warm up losing ground a little as the are of low pressure to our north holds on over the Pacific Northwest. While we still some warming in the forecast, it shouldn't be too extreme and the marine layer will likely keep the coastline on the mild side through next weekend.