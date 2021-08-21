Saturday Evening Forecast August 21st

Local Forecast

Another heavy marine layer day with below normal temperatures and slow clearing along the coast. Look for more fog and low clouds with maybe some patchy drizzle for the early morning hours. Temperatures will be mostly in the 60's near the coast with 70's and low 80's inland.

Looking ahead, a big area of low pressure is currently parked over the Pacific Northwest and this is why the onshore flow has been so strong. We expect to see this pattern hold through the weekend and in to Monday. This means more of the same foggy and cool to mild weather will remain in place. High pressure will gradually build around the middle of the week which will help to squash the marine layer and bring a warm up for the entire region. Heat Advisories or Warnings could very well be issued as we get closer to the warm up. Temperatures could easily go up in the 90's and even low 100's by late in the work week. Fortunately the coast will likely hold on to just enough sea breeze and marine layer to stay much cooler. That sounds like a loud call for a run to the coast to beat the heat!