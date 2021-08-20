Friday morning forecast August 20th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are changing very little Friday. The coast will be in the 60s to 70s and inland in the 80s. The marine layer is thin and patchy on the South Coast, but may fill in slightly through mid-morning. The Central Coast is also seeing a thin marine layer through the morning.

Cyclonic flow is over the region. By nighttime, another upper low will move through the Pacific Northwest, sending a trough through California on Saturday. Temperatures will drop Saturday with little to no clearing of skies at beaches.

Temperatures will start to recover Monday with some offshore trends and a ridge of high pressure approaching from the Central US. The region will pick up temperatures a little every day through midweek. The marine layer will also thin and shrink back.

Weak sundowners could impact the Santa Barbara County on Wednesday or Thursday next week. Heat advisories may also be needed for interior areas with temperatures up to 12 degrees above normal.