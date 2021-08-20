Friday Evening Forecast August 20th

Local Forecast

Another beautiful and even cooler than normal day across the region. Temperatures were mostly in the 60's and 70's near the coast with 80's to near 90 inland. There is plenty of fog at the lower levels and hazy smoke at the upper levels. This is making for a very white and at times brown looking sky. Sadly, we will likely have to get used to this for at least the near future with the fire situation as it is. Look for more fog tonight and in to early Saturday with the usual slow burn off expected near the coast. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 60's and 70's near the coast with another round of warm, but not too hot 80's expected farther inland.

Looking ahead, our weekend looks awesome with more mild August weather. Heavy marine layer with even some spotty drizzle possible for the late night and early morning hours in to early next week. We then see high pressure start to build across the West and that means the ocean influence gets diminished enough to produce another warm up. For now, we don't see anything too extreme or of concern, but warmer weather is not too far off. Look for temperatures inland by the second half of next week to rise back in to the 90's and triple digits. Coastal areas will likely keep just enough of the marine layer to stay more on the mild to warm side. Hopefully the fog will linger and provide a good escape for and an excuse to head to the beach!