Thursday morning forecast August 19th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are warming a tad in most areas, but staying below average. The Central Coast will be in the 60s to 70s, South Coast in the 70s, and inland in the 70s to 80s.

Heights are rising Thursday as the trough departs, allowing temperatures to recover slightly. There is a nonzero chance of drizzle through the morning. With decreasing onshore flow, skies will clear better and faster through Friday.

The region will cool again Saturday as low pressure moves from the northwest into Idaho, making a trough slide through the state. Beaches will see little to no clearing at all.

A warming trend will start up again Sunday with temperatures rising 2 to 3 degrees each day through midweek as a ridge of high pressure gradually moves west from Arkansas.