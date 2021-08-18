Wednesday morning forecast August 18th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are sitting below average Wednesday, with the coast in the 60s to 70s and inland in the 70s as well.

With the deep marine layer and a trough passing through the region, there is a slight chance of morning drizzle, especially south of Point Conception. Rainfall amounts will be less than five hundredths of an inch.

As the upper low in the northwest pushes east Thursday morning, there is a nonzero chance of more drizzle in our area again. With decreasing onshore flow though, skies will clear earlier in the day.

Two upper lows moving through the Pacific Northwest at the end of the week will set up the west coast for cyclonic flow. The decreased onshore flow will warm temperatures a tad.

Warming will come to a halt Saturday with a dry trough lowering heights. Beaches will see little to no clearing at all. A warming trend starts Sunday with a ridge of high pressure approaching from Arkansas.