Temperatures stay below normal through the weekend

Local Forecast

Several cities picked up a couple hundredths of an inch of rain this morning. An unseasonably cool and cloudy weather pattern will continue into Thursday as an area of low pressure moves through the Great Basin. Below normal temperatures are expected through the weekend with continued night through morning low clouds and fog pushing into coastal and valleys areas. High pressure building into the desert southwest early next week will establish a warming trend.

Light rain and drizzle cannot be ruled out into Thursday morning.

Strong onshore flow will likely remain in place through the end of the week. The upper-level cutoff trough will lift out on Thursday but be replaced by broader trough over the california coast. A continued deeper than normal marine intrusion will likely persist.

Night through morning low clouds and fog should continue to push into the coastal and valley areas. Temperatures will very likely remain below normal for the period. Expect highs at the coast in the 60s to low 70s. Highs inland dropping into the 70s by Friday into the weekend.

Troughing will remain in place through the weekend but start to exit on Sunday. A continued cool pattern will remain for Saturday, but ridging aloft along the eastern seaboard will move west. A warming trend will develop for the early half of next week. Summerlike temperatures are likely to return from this cool reprieve next week.