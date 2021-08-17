Tuesday morning forecast August 17th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are dropping again in many areas Tuesday. The coast will be in the 60s to 70s. Interior areas will be in the 80s.

The upper low is moving into the Pacific Northwest, pushing a trough into Northern California. With increased onshore flow, the marine layer is deepening across the coast and into the Santa Ynez Valley.

As the trough moves through the area, there is a slight chance of drizzle or light rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Any rainfall will measure just a few hundreds of an inch at most.

By Wednesday, temperatures will be closer to normal for late April or early May, rather than August. With a deep marine layer and an upper-level disturbance, there will be little and late clearing.

The slight chance of showers lingers Thursday as the upper low moves to the east. Onshore flow will decrease through Friday, allowing temperatures to recover slightly. Warming will be short-lived, as a dry trough will sweep through Saturday.