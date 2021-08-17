Tuesday evening forecast August 17th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are cooling further into Wednesday, due to a stronger onshore flow. Expect night to morning cloud cover, with some dense fog prompting light drizzle, especially along the foothills. Temperatures are likely to remain below average through the weekend, with a warming trend expected on Monday. Daytime highs near the coast will mainly warm in the 60s to 70s, interior valleys looking at the 70s to 80s.

Due to an upper low over the Pacific Northwest this has brought a stronger onshore flow and cooler conditions. The biggest cool down could be felt across the interior, with some areas up to 12 degrees cooler from yesterday.

Temperatures will cool into Wednesday, under marine layer clouds and a better chance of drizzle. Dense fog and low level clouds will take longer to clear and in some areas little to no clearing at all. This will bring further cooling as most interior valleys will reach the 70s.

Onshore flow will weaken Thursday and Friday, bringing better clearing and slight warming across. Despite this change, daytime highs are likely to remain 5 to 10 degrees below average. The pattern remains quiet into the weekend, with maybe some cooling into Saturday as a trough sweeps across.

High pressure will return next Monday, as it begins to strengthen out of the southwest. This will prompt a warming trend into next week leading to more sunshine and near average to above average conditions.