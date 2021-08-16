Monday morning forecast August 16th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are much cooler Monday. The coast is back to the 60s to 70s. Inland is in the 80s to 90s. Some interior areas could still reach the low 100s.

A heat advisory in the Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains, as well as an excessive heat warning in the San Luis Obispo County interior valleys and mountains, plus the Cuyama Valley, expire Monday at 8:00 pm.

A trough is moving into the Pacific Northwest, weakening and nudging the ridge out of our region. Onshore flow will also increase, bringing back the night to morning cloud pattern.

By Tuesday, the trough will move into Northern California. Temperatures will continue dropping, especially in interior areas, and all areas will be below average.

An upper level disturbance brings a slight chance of drizzle to the region from overnight Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures will be similar to late April normals.

Rising heights may warm the region slightly Friday and Saturday, but overall, there will not be much change temperature-wise. The night to morning low cloud pattern will keep on.