Gradual cooling trend begins

Local Forecast

Cooler conditions with increasing night and morning marine layer clouds are expected through Wednesday, then slight warming at the end of the week before more cooling for the weekend.

High pressure over the Pacific northwest is rapidly weakening, being replaced by a fairly deep trough by mid week. This will bring in cooler temperatures and more cloud cover through the middle of next week.

As the ridge weakens expect significantly cooler conditions and morning fog on Tuesday. Temperatures will be dropping into the 60s and 70s at the coast, and 80s inland. A big relief for inland spots that had a heat warning or advisory through Monday night.

Wednesday morning the marine layer will deepen. In fact morning drizzle is possible with the deep marine layer. Wednesday is a mostly cloudy day with temperatures well below normal.

Thursday onshore flow weakens and temperatures start to recover. Over the weekend another trough will move in and this will strengthen the marine layer and bring slightly cooler temperatures. Thursday through the weekend there will only be slight changes in temperatures, as they stay below normal.