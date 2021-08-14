Saturday Evening Forecast August 14th

Local Forecast

Very warm and even hot temperatures have returned to many inland areas as high pressure builds to our east. We are also seeing a very slight chance for Monsoon moisture as tropical clouds stream up from the southeast. Sunday looks nice and hot again for inland areas. A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of Santa Barbara through early Sunday. N-NW Winds could be quite gusty below passes and canyons. Heat Advisories and Warnings will stay in play through at least early Monday. Temperatures could easily go up and over 105-degrees in the warmest areas.

Looking ahead, high pressure will weaken just to our east and that will allow for a cooling trend to take hold. Monsoon moisture will still drift over our region from time to time with very little threat for rain or thunder. Look for more fog to build along the coast as well and with that cooler temperatures. The most noticeable cooling will likely be felt from Monday to Tuesday and then in to Wednesday. Most areas will return to near normal with just a few inland areas possibly staying slightly above. Beyond mid week and toward next weekend, expect a really nice forecast weather-wise!