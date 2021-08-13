Warm summer weekend, especially inland

Local Forecast

High pressure aloft will continue to build over the region through this weekend. A warming trend will establish as onshore flow weakens. Excessive heat warning in place for San Luis Obispo County mountains and valleys as well as the Cuyama Valley from Saturday morning until Monday night.

Saturday with a high over Utah, anticyclonic flow brings monsoonal clouds from the southeast. Saturday onshore flow allows for coastal clouds and fog in the morning allowing for a slightly cooler coast and warmer valley. All will see some monsoonal clouds throughout the day.

Sunday the ridge builds bringing us hot weather Sunday and Monday. Expect temperatures on Sunday to be several degrees warmer. Highs for inland locations will make their way into the triple digits, coastal valleys in the 90s, and most coastal cities in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

Upper level trough moves out of the Pacific northwest and down through northern California. This will produce stronger onshore flow and several degrees of cooling through next week. Highs will drop into the 60s to low 70s at the coast, and 80s inland.