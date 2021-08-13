Friday morning forecast August 13th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are cooling slightly again on the coast, with the Central Coast in the 60s to 70s and South Coast in the 70s. Inland areas are still warming with temperatures ranging from the 80s to the low 100s.

The marine layer is returning to the Central Coast with moderate onshore flow. A sea breeze will help keep coasts cooler. However, rising heights are warming the interior as the ridge of high pressure around Utah strengthens.

Onshore flow will keep the marine layer around Saturday morning. However, there will be a bit better clearing as onshore flow decreases. The high will continue to strengthen through Sunday, which will be the peak of the heat. The coast will heat by several degrees by losing the sea breeze.

An excessive heat watch will go into effect in the San Luis Obispo County interior valleys and mountains, plus the Cuyama Valley, from Saturday morning to Monday evening. High temperatures will reach up to 108 degrees with warm overnight temperatures.

Temperatures will cool both Monday and Tuesday as the ridge weakens and moves away. There will be slight warming midweek with heights rising once again.