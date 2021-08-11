Wednesday morning forecast August 11th

Local Forecast

The region is continuing to warm up to above average inland, but staying below on the Central Coast. The coast will be in the 60s to 70s, coastal valleys in the 80s to 90s, and interior reaching the low 100s.

The ridge of high pressure is building westward and onshore flow is decreasing. There will still be night to morning low clouds on the Central Coast, but they will shrink back further and further through the week.

The outflow boundary extending from monsoon weather in Arizona is disrupting the marine layer on the South Coast. It will also bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms to the Ventura County mountains.

The heat will continue building with the ridge through the weekend, possibly triggering heat advisories by the end of the week in the interior. A sea breeze will slow the warm-up on the coast.

There is the possibility of sundowner winds on Saturday night with a northerly push, mainly affecting the South Coast. Temperatures will peak Sunday before cooling early next week as a trough enters the Pacific Northwest.