Monsoonal moisture brings showers, warmer weekend ahead

Local Forecast

Monsoonal moisture made its way to our area Wednesday. This brought some very light sprinkles, that produced trace amounts of precipitation in a few cities. Despite the surprise showers it did warm up as expected. Santa Barbara hit 86 degrees today. As we head toward the weekend, a warming trend will establish as onshore flow weakens, pushing warmer valley locations into the lower triple digits.

High pressure will be building over our area brining a warming trend through the weekend. Onshore flow is also expected to weaken during this time, allowing for more sunshine especially along the Santa Barbara South Coast.

High over Nevada, anticyclonic flow allowed for moisture from the southeast on Wednesday. This is possible for the rest of the night, bringing a slight chance of showers or Thunderstorms.

The large and strong upper high will settle over the Nevada/Utah border on Friday and the western half of this high will push westward over southern California. This will allow for more sunshine for areas south of Point Conception. The Central Coast should have a blanket of morning fog and the marine layer may be so shallow that it could produce dense fog. Max temperatures will still be 2 to 4 degrees above normal.

Look for another day of warming on Saturday as the high shifts to the west, reducing the marine layer for all. Highs for the Central Coast will be in the upper 70s, 80s for the South Coast and 90s for the coastal valleys with triple digits for the interior valleys.

The ridge weakens next week allowing for onshore flow to strengthen and a significant cooling trend.