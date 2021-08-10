Tuesday morning forecast August 10th

Local Forecast

Temperatures Tuesday will be slightly warmer. The coast will be in the 60s to 70s and inland in the 80s to 90s.

The coast is entrenched in low clouds and fog through the morning hours. Skies will clear by mid-morning to early afternoon and the ridge of high pressure will warm the region further.

Monsoon weather is expected to stay to the east of the region, but by evening there is a non-zero chance of moisture in the Ventura County mountains. Onshore flow will weaken through the end of the week, shrinking the marine layer back each day.

The ridge will build westward through the week, but the sea breeze will stay in place, keeping the coasts slightly above normal. The interior will reach well into the triple digits from midweek through the weekend, with the possibility of triggering advisories by late week.