Monday Morning Forecast August 9th

Local Forecast

Despite the heavy marine layer this morning, most coastal areas will see abundant sunshine by the afternoon. Inland areas will be much sunnier and overall, temperatures should be right about normal. Heavy smoke from the numerous and large fires to our north will keep much of the region under hazy skies with air quality alerts in place for areas just to our east. Look for highs to be in the 60's and 70's near the beaches and 80's to lower 90's farther inland.

Looking ahead, high pressure will gradually build to our east by the middle of next week. This will reduce the marine layer's influence and a warm up is expected through the end of the work week. We don't see the warming trend to be overly significant, but it will get hot again inland with triple digits expected. Coastal areas will continue to be under the mild influence of the Pacific Ocean with just more sunshine expected as the fog burns off earlier. The Monsoon flow could also return for Southern California. We always need to keep a close eye on that as forecast models change frequently dealing with the trickiness of our seasonal Monsoon!