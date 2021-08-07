Saturday Evening Forecast August 7th

Local Forecast

More fog and low clouds helped to keep the coast cool to mild. Inland areas saw another sunny and warm day and everyone is seeing the high altitude smoke drifting over the region from the fires to our north. Air quality alerts are in play just to our east, but the haze is very widespread and will likely linger for the foreseeable future. Look for more fog and cool/mild temperatures near the coast on Sunday. Inland areas will also see cooler temperatures with the added boost in onshore flow, but still remain very warm.

Looking ahead, the fog and low clouds will continue to be the main weather story as we head in to next week. This will keep us mild and even cooler than normal for some areas. By the second half of the work week, the marine layer should start to thin a bit and allow for quicker burn offs of the fog. A gradual warming trend is then expected as we head toward next weekend. The Monsoon flow is also expected to return next week, but our forecast computer is not very consistent with its predictions. This means we need to keep an eye on the model runs and adjust our forecast as we head through next week.