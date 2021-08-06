Friday morning forecast August 6th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are cooling everywhere but the Central Coast, which will be in the 70s. The South Coast will also be in the 70s, and the interior will be in the 80s to 90s.

Night to morning clouds are deepening with increasing onshore flow. However, the Central Coast will warm a tad by the afternoon from rising heights and offshore trends.

Onshore flow will continue to increase and temperatures to decrease through the weekend. Southerly winds will bring much more cooling Saturday to the interior of San Luis Obispo County.

All areas are expected to be slightly below normal by Sunday as another trough moves into Northern California, making it the coolest day of the next seven. The low will quickly exit the region on Monday.

Temperatures will increase steadily with southwesterly flow and a ridge of high pressure building in from Tuesday on. Monsoonal moisture is unlikely.