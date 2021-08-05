Thursday morning forecast August 5th

Local Forecast

With the exception of the South Coast, temperatures Thursday are dropping by 4 to 6 degrees, with the most cooling occurring in interior areas. The South Coast will warm into the upper 70s with sundowner winds. The Central Coast will be in the 60s to low 70s and the interior in the 80s to 90s.

A trough moving into Northern California is pushing the ridge southeast, bringing relief from the heat. Onshore flow is increasing and a sea breeze arriving earlier on the Central Coast.

A wind advisory will pick up on the South Coast and Santa Barbara County mountains from 6:00 pm Thursday to 3:00 am Friday. Winds will be 20-30 mph with gusts upwards of 45 mph.

Cooling will continue Friday, except for on the Central Coast with some offshore trends. The high will continue pushing east so that over the weekend, our region is between the high to the east and another low to the north. Temperatures may be slightly below average.

By Tuesday, weak cyclonic flow will move aloft, and a steady warming trend will start.