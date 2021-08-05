Thursday evening forecast August 5th

Local Forecast

A gradual cooling trend will continue through the weekend, with temperatures likely to drop below average into Sunday. The marine layer will bring night to morning clouds along, with some areas of patchy dense fog expanding further inland over the weekend. One more round of gusty sundowner winds are expected, with calmer winds into the weekend.

A Wind Advisory is in effect across southern Santa Barbara County until Friday morning at 3 AM. North to northwest winds will range 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. The strongest winds likely to impact San Marcos Pass and areas west.

Although temperatures are expected to cool there is a chance for an offshore push into Friday morning, leading to some warming along Paso Robles. Low clouds and fog will then expand late Friday into Saturday morning, with areas looking overcast then clearing away.

As temperatures cool into the weekend, Sunday will be the coolest day with below average temperatures. Daytime highs near the coast will warm in the 60s to 70s, with 80s to 90s inland.