Tuesday morning forecast August 3rd

Local Forecast

Temperatures are warming again Tuesday. The Central Coast will be in the 70s, South Coast in the 70s to 80s, and inland in the 90s to low 100s.

Tuesday is likely to be the warmest day of the week in most areas with temperatures 6 to 12 degrees above average. The ridge of high pressure will continue to linger around the California, Arizona, and Nevada triple point area.

A heat advisory is in effect until 8:00 pm Tuesday in the Cuyama Valley, and until 8:00 pm Wednesday in the Santa Barbara and Ventura county mountains. Temperatures will reach up to 106 degrees with little overnight recovery. A dry air mass also raises fire danger.

Northerly winds will return to the South Coast Tuesday and Wednesday nights, mainly affecting areas to the west of Goleta and their adjacent foothills. A wind advisory will go into effect on the South Coast and Santa Barbara County mountains from 3:00 pm Tuesday to 3:00 am Wednesday with gusts upwards of 45 mph.

A trough over northern California will flatten the ridge out on Thursday, allowing heights to lower and the marine layer to deepen slightly on the Central Coast. Temperatures will begin to fall a little.

Temperatures will cool more over the weekend under a long wave West Coast trough and an earlier sea breeze.