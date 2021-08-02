Monday morning forecast August 2nd

Local Forecast

Temperatures Monday are warming slightly. The coast will be in the upper 60s to 70s, and inland in the 80s to low 100s.

The ridge of high pressure is re-centering in the southwest United States. It will continue to build through midweek, warming temperatures to 5 to 10 degrees above average.

As heights rise, the marine layer will become shallower and move out of valley areas. The Central Coast will still see some low clouds in the night to morning hours.

Northwest to north winds will pick up on the South Coast and Santa Barbara County mountains each night through midweek as well. A wind advisory is in effect there from 6:00 pm Monday to 3:00 am Tuesday.

A trough over Northern California will flatten the ridge of high pressure by Thursday. With an earlier sea breeze, temperatures will begin to cool down, and temperatures will lower through the weekend.