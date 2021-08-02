Monday evening forecast August 2nd

Local Forecast

Triple digit heat along with dry conditions will dominate the interior valleys and mountains through at least Wednesday. Daytime highs are likely to warm 5 to 10 degrees above average through mid week. The marine layer will prompt some night to morning cloud cover along the coastal areas for the next few days. Due to breezy winds, reduced relative humidity and very warm temperatures these conditions will prompt elevated fire risks across southern Santa Barbara County.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect across southern Santa Barbara County from Monday at 6 PM until Tuesday at 3 AM. North to northwest winds will range from 20 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. The strongest winds will likely impact from Gaviota to San Marcos Pass.

A Heat Advisory will remain in effect across the Santa Barbara County mountains until Wednesday at 8 PM. Hot temperatures will range from 94 to 104 as daytime highs, while overnight lows range from 70 to 82 across the warmest locations.

Onshore flow will strengthen beginning Wednesday morning allowing marine layer clouds to hug its way back to shore. This will lead to widespread low level clouds and areas of fog, leading to cooler temperatures across.

Winds will likely remain breezy to gusty for the next few days especially along the Santa Ynez range. This could warrant advisory level conditions, something the First Alert Weather Center will be monitoring.