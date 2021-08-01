Sunday Evening Forecast August 1st

Local Forecast

The marine layer thinned out today for portions of the coastline allowing for plenty of sunshine and some slight warming. We will see more fog along the Central Coast for the overnight and in to early Monday. Fog may once again thin out or disappear for portions of the South Coast and Ventura County. Overnight lows will once again dip in to the 50's and then warm back in to the 60's near the coast with 80's and 90's expected farther inland. A chance for some breezy and even gusty northerly winds could come in to play for the foothills and coastal mountains. We will need to keep a close eye on that and let you know immediately if any watches or warnings are implemented.

Looking ahead, a mostly quiet weather week is expected as we head in to August. Marine layer will remain in play for the coast while interior areas get pretty warm and even hot! Again, winds from the north could occur, especially in the afternoons and evenings through Tuesday. By mid week and in to the second half of next week, the marine layer should deepen enough to bring some inland heat relief and make for more stubborn coastal fog. The Monsoon flow will stay strong, but its position should keep it well out of our region through most of next week.