Saturday Evening Forecast July 31st

Local Forecast

Another beautiful day with mostly seasonal or mild temperatures region wide. Our very active Monsoon flow continues to pull up sub tropical moisture from the south. We, as is typical, are just a little too far west and north of the moisture, but some clouds are still drifting over head from time to time. Look for more fog through the overnight and in to early Sunday. Overnight lows will dip mostly in to the 50's. Once the fog clears along the coast on Sunday, temperatures should reach up in to the 60's and 70's near the coast. Expect ample sunshine inland highs to be in the 80's and 90's.

Looking ahead, we will continue to be graced with really quiet and mild weather. Inland areas will remain very warm and even hot at times, but that's expected for this time of year. Along the coast, we will do our usual routine of morning fog pushing inland and then pulling back to beaches by the afternoon. Temperatures will range from the 60's and 70's near the coast. Inland areas will be in the 80's and 90's with a few triple digits possible from time to time in the warmest areas. The Monsoon flow is expected to stay active but remain just out of our region.