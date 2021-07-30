Friday morning forecast July 30th

Local Forecast

Temperatures Friday are dipping down by a degree or two in most areas. The Central Coast will be in the 60s to 70s, South Coast in the 70s, and inland in the 80s to 90s.

An upper low off the West Coast, along with monsoonal moisture to the east, will brush up against our region. There is a nonzero chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms in mountain areas, but most storms will stay east of our area.

The marine layer is deep on the Central Coast with increasing onshore flow. However, it will be patchier across the South Coast with warmer ocean temperatures and with the disruption of mid and high-level clouds.

By Saturday, the dome of high pressure in the Central US will start to nudge further east. Conditions will be muggy with a lingering slim chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Early next week, high pressure will start to recenter towards the southwest US again. Onshore flow will weaken and heights will rise, confining the marine layer to just coastal areas.