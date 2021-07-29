Thursday morning forecast July 29th

Local Forecast

Temperatures Thursday are mild to warm. The coast is in the 60s to 70s and inland in the 80s to low 100s.

The marine layer is shallower as the dome of high pressure strengthens in the Central US. Meanwhile, the low off the West Coast is elongating more to the southeast and northwest.

There is a slim chance of monsoonal moisture Friday afternoon in the chance, with isolated thunderstorms still possible into Saturday. Both days, more mid and high-level clouds will stream across the region, cooling temperatures a tad and raising relative humidity.

Onshore flow will increase over the weekend before weakening early next week, keeping the marine layer in tact. Temperatures will be near normal on the coast and 3 to 5 degrees above normal inland.