Sunday Evening Forecast July 25th

Local Forecast

Another beautiful day with mild marine layer clouds along the coast and very warm conditions inland. Our weather story is taking an interesting turn as the Monsoon flow gets a little more active and brings a chance for Summer rain to our region. For the overnight and in to early Monday, look for more fog near the coast and then more mid and upper level tropical clouds streaming up from the south. Chance for showers will be widespread with the best chances for areas south and east of Point Conception. As is typical with this weather pattern, forecasting is very difficult. There are so many variables with the moisture flow and we are very far north and west of where it typically affects. We will monitor very closely & keep a very vigilant eye out for dry lightning. The rain would be awesome as we desperately need it. Dry lightning strikes are exactly what we don't need. For now there are no watches or warnings for either flash flooding or dry lightning, but that could change quickly!

Looking ahead, the Monsoon chances should push back east and south of us by late Tuesday. We then see the return of our usual pattern of coastal fog and inland warmth. Fortunately, major heat appears to remain out of region through all of next week and in to early the start of August!