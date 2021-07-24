Saturday Evening Forecast July 24th

Local Forecast

More fog and hazy sunshine as our weather continues to remain pretty seasonal and mild across the region. Look for more fog for the overnight and in to early Sunday. Temperatures will once again be in the 60's and low 70's near the coast with 80's and 90's expected farther inland. Monsoon clouds will continue to drift over head from time to time as rain and thunder are expected to our east and south on Sunday.

Looking ahead, it's Monsoon season and once again, we are seeing a slight chance that some heavy cloud cover and even a slight chance for moisture as we head in to next week. Chances will be greater the further south & inland you go, but we will need to keep a close eye on things. For now, there are now watches or warnings for flash floods or thunder. The threat should diminish by mid week. Beyond mid week, expect more of the quiet marine layer weather that we have been enjoying for the past few weeks.