Thursday morning forecast July 22nd

Local Forecast

Temperatures Thursday are cooling slightly overall. The coast will be in the 60s to 70s and inland in the 80s to 90s.

The night to morning cloud pattern is returning, though may be slightly disrupted by some high cloud cover. A sea breeze on the Central Coast will make temperatures dip a tad below normal.

By Friday, the ridge of high pressure around the Four Corners will weaken. At the same time, onshore flow will keep increasing, which will deepen the marine layer to some valley areas.

High clouds will also move into the region over the weekend with monsoon activity to the east and an upper low to the southwest of Los Angeles. Better clearing and warming will begin again on Tuesday.