Wednesday morning forecast July 21st

Local Forecast

Temperatures are changing little everywhere except for the South Coast with wind activity. The Central Coast will be in the 60s to 70s, South Coast in the 70s to 80s, and interior in the 80s to low 100s.

Increasing onshore flow is deepening the marine layer on the Central Coast. However, the South Coast will remain clearer with another round of weak sundowner winds.

Monsoonal weather to the east will bring our region a slim chance of thunderstorms in the mountains Thursday. We may also see some mid-level debris clouds and beaches may remain cloudy all day with the marine layer.

The ridge of high pressure will weaken and start nudging toward Arizona by the end of the week. Temperatures and conditions will remain fairly static through the weekend.