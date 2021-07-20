Tuesday evening forecast – July 20

Local Forecast

Seasonable temperatures will persist through the week with coastal low clouds and fog during the night and morning hours. Gusty northerly winds can be expected across Santa Barbara County each evening. For the weekend, cooler conditions are anticipated with partly cloudy skies.

The marine layer will return again tomorrow for the Central Coast, keeeping temperatures mild and near normal to below normal there.

The South Coast, however, will remain clearer with sundowner winds Wednesday. Because of the wind, temperatures will jump Wednesday on the South Coast, and then immediately decrease again by Thursday.

The ridge will continue floating around the Four Corners region through the end of the week, before weakening over the weekend. There may be some mid-level debris clouds from monsoons to the east Thursday and Friday, along with the regular night to morning low cloud pattern on the coast