Sunday Evening Forecast July 18th

Local Forecast

A couple of sprinkles did manage to fall in some areas today as the Monsoon flow pushed up some southerly moisture. The good news is that so far, we have avoided the threat for dry lightning and flash flooding which can accompany thunderstorms. A slight chance for more showers or thunder will remain through early Monday and Red Flag Fire Warnings remain in place as well. Once the Monsoon threat dissipates, expect a very nice day with mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures.

Looking ahead, the marine layer will once again dominate our weather for much of next week. Temperatures will remain near or slightly above normal with very warm conditions inland. The fog along the coast will do its daily routine of ebbing and flowing and temperatures there will remain cool to mild. We could see another shot of Monsoon moisture drifting up from the southeast on Thursday. Chances for any rain will be slight at best with most of the energy staying just outside of our region. But as we have often experienced before, the Monsoon is tricky and we will watch closely just in case!