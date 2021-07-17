Saturday Evening Forecast July 17th

Local Forecast

More fog and low clouds helped to make for a very mild and nice day across the entire region. We expect to see more of the marine layer for the overnight and in to early Sunday. This means patchy fog for the morning hours and temperatures remaining similar to what we enjoyed for our Saturday. However, we are monitoring closely the expected arrival of some moisture from the southeast as the our Monsoon season is getting very active. Thunderstorms are possible on Sunday through much of Southern & even up in to Central California. We usually see very little threat from this Summer weather pattern, but sometimes we can get a shower or two. In addition, dry lightning is a big threat and despite the rain chance, Red Flag Fire warnings are up across much of the state. Fires can easily be ignited and grow rapidly with our bone dry conditions.

Looking ahead, the Monsoon shower threat will linger in to early Monday and then begin to retreat east and south of our region by Tuesday. After that, expect quiet weather with very warm and even hot temperatures expected inland. Mild weather with more fog is expectd for the coastline through much of next week. Inland areas will likely see a slow cooling trend through next weekend.