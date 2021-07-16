Friday Evening Forecast July 16th

Local Forecast

Our weather story remains on the good side with plenty of sunshine being the norm once the cool morning clouds have dissipated. Look for more patchy fog overnight and in to early Saturday with the heaviest marine layer being found along the Central Coast. Highs on Saturday will once again be very mild and seasonal for the coast. Inland areas will see some warming, but still remain very seasonal as well for this time of year.

Looking ahead, high pressure is building to our east and that will lead to some warming, especially for inland areas where we could see upper 90's and maybe a stray triple digit by Sunday and Monday. The marine layer will likley weken a bit, but still linger along the coasline where mild conditions will continue to prevail. Now comes the interesting part with the potential for tropical or Monsoon clouds drifting toward us. This time of year is known for Monsoon moisture which typically stays to our east and south. However, occasionally enough moisture and instability can hold together and bring a threat for thunderstorms. We are monitoring closely and for now, the chance remains very low that maybe we could see something by Sunday or Monday. The big concern is that we could get dry lightning which means fire concerns are increasing. Again, we will watch this closely and update you through the weekend!