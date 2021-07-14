Cooler temperatures ahead

Local Forecast

A cooling trend is bringing temperatures down to near normal continuing through late this week as high pressure weakens over the West Coast and onshore flow increases. Coastal night through morning low clouds will work their way into the coastal valleys by morning.

The dome of high pressure over our area will weaken and move to the southeast over the next dew days and then on Saturday the high comes back over then four-corners area. This placement supports the advection of monsoonal moisture from our southeast and we should see increasing cloud coverage through next week and showers become possible.

For the next couple days expect temperatures along the coast and valleys to have just a slight downward trend. Highs along the coast in the 70s, and inland spots in the 80s.

The high heights will keep the marine layer down to about 1000 ft which will limit the coastal valley penetration. Night through morning low clouds will continue across all of the coasts through Friday. The strong onshore flow will likely keep more than a few beaches cloudy all day.

Aa change to the pattern on Saturday as the upper high over southern California breaks down and reforms over the four corners area. This placement will open the door for

monsoon flow coming from our southeast, but the onshore flow weakens a bit allowing earlier and better clearing of the marine layer along with a couple of degrees of warming.

The upper high strengthens on Sunday, and they will remain roughly that high through next Wednesday.

The monsoon moisture will increase in the extended outlook range of Thursday and Friday, and there will likely be some tropical storms forming to our south which could kick more moisture into the flow pattern. It's too early to say when or if it will bring typical monsoonal thunderstorms to our area, but it is definitely something to watch.