Tuesday morning forecast July 13th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are continuing to cool down a few degrees Tuesday. The coast will be in the 60s to 70s, the Santa Ynez Valley in the 80s, and interior back in the 90s.

The ridge is weakening and onshore flow is increasing, allowing the marine layer to deepen further inland. Broad southwest flow will bring some high clouds sweeping across the region as well.

Temperatures will reach near normal on the coast Tuesday or Wednesday before moving below normal Thursday. Interior areas will finally reach near normal by Thursday. The marine layer will reach valley areas in the morning.

A trough will move through northern California Friday, pushing the ridge east. The ridge will redevelop in the Four Corners region Saturday and build through early next week while pushing further north. Temperatures will warm into early next week.